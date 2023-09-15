Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 8 over past day

by Martin Fornusek September 15, 2023 12:59 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out attacks against at least 10 oblasts over the past day, killing a child and injuring eight people, local officials reported early on Sept. 15.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in a Russian strike against Krasnohorivka, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast killed one child and injured another, and led to injuries of five other people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The attacks targeted residential areas, an administrative building and a church in the Beryslav district, a critical infrastructure facility in the Kherson district, and a factory in Kherson, he added.

Russian forces launched 17 Shahed "kamikaze" drones in the direction of Khmelnytskyi Oblast in an attempt to destroy Ukrainian bomber planes, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said.

According to the Air Force's report, all the drones were shot down while approaching the oblast along various routes.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 34-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in an artillery strike against Preobrazhenka, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.

Ukraine war latest: Air defense system destroyed, two ships damaged in occupied Crimea
Key developments on Sept. 14: * Media: SBU, Navy destroy Russian air defense system in Yevpatoriia strike * Two ships damaged in Crimea, Ukraine’s military reports * 3rd Assault Brigade denies Andriivka near Bakhmut was liberated * ICC opens office in Kyiv to investigate Russian war crimes * B…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.