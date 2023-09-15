Russian attacks kill 1, injure 8 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out attacks against at least 10 oblasts over the past day, killing a child and injuring eight people, local officials reported early on Sept. 15.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in a Russian strike against Krasnohorivka, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast killed one child and injured another, and led to injuries of five other people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The attacks targeted residential areas, an administrative building and a church in the Beryslav district, a critical infrastructure facility in the Kherson district, and a factory in Kherson, he added.

Russian forces launched 17 Shahed "kamikaze" drones in the direction of Khmelnytskyi Oblast in an attempt to destroy Ukrainian bomber planes, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said.

According to the Air Force's report, all the drones were shot down while approaching the oblast along various routes.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 34-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in an artillery strike against Preobrazhenka, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.