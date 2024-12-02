This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Ternopil, Kherson Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 4, injure 23 over past day

by Martin Fornusek December 2, 2024 11:35 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Ternopil, Ukraine, on Dec. 2, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least four people and injured 23 across multiple regions, authorities reported on Dec. 2.

Russian forces launched 110 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said.

Fifty-two were shot down, 50 were lost across Ukraine thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures, and six flew to Belarus and Russia, according to the statement.

A Russian drone hit an apartment building in the western city of Ternopil, killing at least one person and injuring four, officials said. Around 100 people were evacuated from the damaged building. The blast also damaged windows of the surrounding buildings, a school, and 20 cars.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 60-year-old man was injured during Russian attacks against Nikopol and the Marhanets community, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured five people, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Two injuries were reported in the town of Pokrovsk, two in the village of Shevchenko, and one in the Andriivka village.

In Kherson Oblast, three people were killed and 13 injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The three fatalities and 11 injuries were reported after Russian forces struck a minibus in the city of Kherson on Dec. 1.

Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Luhansk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack but no casualties were reported.

EU delivered 1 million shells to Ukraine, fulfilling pledge, Kallas says; no estimate for 2025 yet
The European Union has delivered 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine, fulfilling the pledge it initially promised to deliver by the spring of 2024, the EU’s new top diplomat Kaja Kallas told the Kyiv Independent on the sidelines of her visit to Kyiv.
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Author: Martin Fornusek
