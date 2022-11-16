Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Associated Press: Poland explosion might have been caused by Ukrainian forces firing at Russia's missile

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 16, 2022 8:37 AM 1 min read
Three U.S. officials who spoke on conditions of anonymity told Associated Press that preliminary assessments into the Polish explosion suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian troops at an incoming Russian one amid Russia's latest mass missile attack on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure on Nov. 15.

At 3:40 p.m. local time, a Russia-made missile was dropped on the village of Przewodów, district Hrubieszów, Lubelskie province, and resulted in the death of two citizens of the Republic of Poland, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Nov. 15. President Andrzej Duda said later that the missile was “most probably” Russian-made but that its origins were still being verified.

The explosion prompted U.S. President Joe Biden to call an emergency meeting of G-7 and NATO leaders. The Polish government said it was investigating the incident and raising its level of military preparedness.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
