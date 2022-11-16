Associated Press: Poland explosion might have been caused by Ukrainian forces firing at Russia's missile

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three U.S. officials who spoke on conditions of anonymity told Associated Press that preliminary assessments into the Polish explosion suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian troops at an incoming Russian one amid Russia's latest mass missile attack on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure on Nov. 15.

At 3:40 p.m. local time, a Russia-made missile was dropped on the village of Przewodów, district Hrubieszów, Lubelskie province, and resulted in the death of two citizens of the Republic of Poland, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Nov. 15. President Andrzej Duda said later that the missile was “most probably” Russian-made but that its origins were still being verified.

The explosion prompted U.S. President Joe Biden to call an emergency meeting of G-7 and NATO leaders. The Polish government said it was investigating the incident and raising its level of military preparedness.