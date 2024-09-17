The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Chess, Sport, Sanctions, Russia, Belarus
Edit post

As FIDE considers lifting sanctions, Ukrainian chess community calls for continued ban on Russian and Belarusian players

by Sonya Bandouil September 17, 2024 4:27 AM 1 min read
(Photo: Ukrainian National News)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A group of 13 Ukrainian chess players has sent a letter to the International Chess Federation (FIDE), urging the continued ban on Russian and Belarusian players from competitions due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

They argued that lifting sanctions on these federations would be "premature and deeply immoral given the ongoing circumstances.”

Their appeal comes ahead of the FIDE General Assembly on September 22 in Budapest, where the assembly is set to consider the possibility of lifting the ban imposed on Russian and Belarusian players after February 2022.

"We respectfully urge you to ensure that this topic is not even placed on the agenda for discussion," the players wrote, calling for global solidarity with the Ukrainian chess community.

This letter follows a similar call from Oleksandr Kamyshin, the president of the Ukrainian Chess Federation.

FIDE has barred Russian and Belarusian flags from its events, but allowed players from Russia and Belarus to participate under the neutral FIDE flag.

Toronto Film Festival resumes ‘Russians at War’ screening, ignoring widespread criticism
After announcing on Sept. 12 that screenings of the controversial documentary “Russians at War” would be paused due to “significant threats to festival operations and public safety,” the film is set to return to the Toronto International Film Festival’s lineup on Sept. 17. The Toronto International…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:58 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine invites UN, Red Cross to Kyiv-held part of Kursk Oblast.

"Since the first day of the Kursk operation, Ukraine's Defense Forces demonstrated full adherence to international humanitarian law as a professional army with high standards and values of freedom and human life," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.