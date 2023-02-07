Parliament appoints Ihor Klymenko as interior minister

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian parliament appointed Ihor Klymenko as the country’s interior minister on Feb. 7, according to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

The former head of the National Police of Ukraine, Klymenko, has served as the acting interior minister since the death of Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky in a helicopter crash on Jan. 18.

The interior ministry oversees policing, security, and emergency services.

On the morning of Jan. 18, a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s Interior Ministry top officials crashed next to a kindergarten and an apartment building in Brovary, a city just east of Kyiv, claiming the lives of 14 people, including all ten people onboard.

Monastyrsky was the most senior Ukrainian official killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. His first deputy, Yevhen Yenin, also died in the crash.

