The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Antonov company says it’s building second Mriya aircraft at ‘secret facility'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 7, 2022 11:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian aeronautics company Antonov said it is producing a second An-225 Mriya, the world’s largest cargo aircraft. The first aircraft was destroyed by Russian forces in the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The new aircraft is reportedly 30% complete. “Work on the new machine is being carried out at a secret location,” Antonov Acting Director General Yevhen Havrylov said. “The second An-225, which was never completed, will be supplemented with parts from the bombed machine and new parts.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
