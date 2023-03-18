Announcing new sanctions, Zelensky says Russia must pay for crimes in Ukraine, Syria

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced sanctions on 400 more individuals and companies on March 18, vowing that Russia and those who help it wage war will be punished.

Most of the sanction targets are related to Russia’s military-industrial complex, but they also include Iranian and Syrian individuals, according to the president.

Zelensky said these sanctions contribute to global pressure on Russia and those that supply it “weapons of terror.” This includes Iran, which provides Russia with Shahed kamikaze drones that have been used to attack Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure for almost six months.

Russia must be punished for its aggression not just against Ukraine but other countries like Syria, Zelensky said.

Zelensky argued that the Kremlin was emboldened to strike Ukraine out of a sense of impunity, after the international community failed to shield the Syrian people from Russian aggression.

Zelensky added that the current battles in Donbas can restore security to Europe.