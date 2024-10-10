US tech firm Anduril announces selling drones after successful tests in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. defense tech company Anduril will begin selling small, autonomous drones after successfully testing them in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Oct. 10.

According to Anduril, their new drones will be capable of flying for 40 minutes and covering a range of 20 kilometers (12 miles).

Ukraine's front lines have become the hotbed of military innovation as they provide a setting for constant ongoing experimentation and combat testing since Russia’s full-scale war began in 2022, especially with drone technology.

Dozens of Ukrainian and foreign startups test their product amid Russia's war in Ukraine, but only the foreign ones attract capital from investors.

Anduril collected $1.5 billion at the beginning of August in the largest defense tech funding round ever publicized.

Ukrainian defense startups struggle to attract foreign capital due to risks associated with the ongoing war and capital-flow regulations.

Drones - lightweight aerial weapons capable of hovering, surveying an area, and delivering rapid, precise strikes—offer a cost-effective and less vulnerable alternative to traditional fighter jets and other more expensive weapons systems.