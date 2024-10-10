Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Drones, United States, defense industry, Defense tech, Business
Edit post

US tech firm Anduril announces selling drones after successful tests in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2024 2:38 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes> The Anduril Fury, a multi-mission group 5 autonomous air vehicle (AAV), at Anduril's headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, US, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. defense tech company Anduril will begin selling small, autonomous drones after successfully testing them in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Oct. 10.

According to Anduril, their new drones will be capable of flying for 40 minutes and covering a range of 20 kilometers (12 miles).

Ukraine's front lines have become the hotbed of military innovation as they provide a setting for constant ongoing experimentation and combat testing since Russia’s full-scale war began in 2022, especially with drone technology.

Dozens of Ukrainian and foreign startups test their product amid Russia's war in Ukraine, but only the foreign ones attract capital from investors.

Anduril collected $1.5 billion at the beginning of August in the largest defense tech funding round ever publicized.

Ukrainian defense startups struggle to attract foreign capital due to risks associated with the ongoing war and capital-flow regulations.

Drones - lightweight aerial weapons capable of hovering, surveying an area, and delivering rapid, precise strikes—offer a cost-effective and less vulnerable alternative to traditional fighter jets and other more expensive weapons systems.

Despite hype around Ukrainian weapons tech, foreign investors remain gun-shy
Ukraine’s low-budget tech wizardry has stunned Western audiences since the war’s outset. Soldiers operating out of front-line garages have modified donated artillery, rehabbed captured weapons, amped up off-the-shelf drones, and coded software to streamline it all. Given all the attention, a number…
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.