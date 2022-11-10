Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Amnesty International accuses Russia of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 10, 2022 5:50 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

"Russia's actions of forced displacement and deportation are reprehensible and constitute a war crime," Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said on Nov. 10.

She added that the organization believes those actions should be classified and investigated as crimes against humanity. The report is based on interviews with 88 people from Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Most Russian crimes in Ukraine were "breaking the laws and customs of war," the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Oct. 14, giving a precise number of the war crimes and crimes of aggression – 40,040.

More than 600 suspects allegedly responsible for those crimes are Russian soldiers and the country's political leadership, according to the report.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office also stated that Russian forces have killed at least 423 children and injured 810 since Feb. 24.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
