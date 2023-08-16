Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

American conservative group, Republicans for Ukraine, launches ad campaign to increase Republican support for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller August 16, 2023 7:58 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A U.S. Republican Party-affiliated group, Republicans for Ukraine, announced the launch of a $2 million ad campaign to gain more support for Ukraine among Republican voters, the Hill reported on Aug. 15.

The campaign, which will begin airing in advance of the first Republican primary debate on Aug. 23, features appeals from Republican voters for their party to continue supporting Ukraine.

One testimonial features a lifelong Republican voter who states, “I don’t understand some Republican politicians’ reluctance to support a fledgling democracy that is battling an aggressor.”

According to their national spokesman Gunner Ramer, the campaign is aimed at showing party leadership that “there are a lot of Republicans across the country who stand with Ukraine.”

There is a considerable gap between the levels of support for continued U.S. aid to Ukraine, with 71% of Republicans stating in a CNN survey on Aug 4. that the U.S. Congress “should not authorize new funding," while 61% of Democrats say that the U.S. “should do more."

Republican political strategist Sarah Longwell was alarmed by the results of the survey, inspiring her and co-founder Bill Kristol to launch the campaign, she stated in comments to the Washington Post.

Traditionally, the Republican party has been more focused on defense spending. Kristol, who served in the George H.W. Bush administration supported the war in Iraq and argued for military interventions in Iran.

Former President Donald Trump’s influence on Republican politics has dramatically changed the party, Ramer told CNN, making it “more protectionist” as well as less interested in defending U.S. allies abroad or promoting democracy.

Trump, who is the leading Republican candidate for the upcoming U.S. presidential election in 2024, said in July that there should be a pause on any future aid to Ukraine until there is a full investigation by the U.S. Congress into the business dealings of President Biden and his family, Washington Post reported.

Pro-Russian sympathies make life harder for soldiers, cops in Kupiansk district
Editor’s note: Some soldiers, local police officers and residents of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, are not identified by name due to security concerns. KUPIANSK, Kharkiv Oblast – How do you defend a town where some civilians are out to get you? Ukrainian forces in Kupiansk district are wrestl…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.