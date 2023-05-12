Ambulance catches fire at Oleksandrivska hospital in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

An ambulance caught fire at the Oleksandrivska Clinical Hospital late on May 12, according to Kyiv City Military Administration. As firefighters put out the fire, a body of a 92-year-old woman was discovered at the scene. Another woman suffered mild burns.

No additional information was provided at the time of the publication and it was unclear what had caused the incident.

There were no explosions and air raid alert was not active in the city, the administration added.

The Oleksandrivska Clinical Hospital is the largest and oldest one in Kyiv, located in the capital's Pecherskyi district.