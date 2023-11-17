Skip to content
Alcohol sales banned in parts of Kherson Oblast

by Asami Terajima November 17, 2023 5:01 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The sale of alcohol has been banned in most of the areas on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, excluding the city of Kherson, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Nov. 17.

In a post on Telegram, Prokudin announced that the ban had been introduced in about 160 settlements in territories located within a 30-kilometer zone of the Dnipro River.

Kherson, as well as its neighboring villages of Chornobaivka, Stepanivka, and Zelenivka, are exempt from the restriction. Bars and restaurants in Kherson will be able to continue their alcohol service.

A similar alcohol ban was introduced in Donetsk Oblast – where most of the fiercest fighting is still raging. Unlike the restriction in Kherson, Donetsk Oblast's main cities — Kramatorsk and Sloviansk – are not exempt from the ban.

Prokudin did not mention when the ban would be lifted.

Ever since Ukraine's successful counteroffensive liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russian forces have continued to heavily attack the area with tanks, mortars, air bombs, missiles, and drones.

Since the liberation of Kherson, over 400 civilians have been killed and about 1,700 wounded in and around the city of Kherson, according to local authorities.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

