Al Jazeera: UK, France push for ban on state-funded athletes from Russia, Belarus

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 26, 2023 3:21 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Kingdom and France’s sports ministers demanded that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ban state-funded athletes from Russia and Belarus on April 25, according to Al Jazeera.

The sports ministers disagree with the IOC’s recommendation to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals, arguing that even neutral athletes could still be funded by their respective governments.

On March 28, the IOC recommended allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in international sporting events.

The IOC condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and bars athletes who actively support the war, but has not issued an outright ban on athletes from Russia or Belarus.

So far, over 30 countries have urged the IOC to continue its ban on Russia and Belarus competing in international sporting events, including the 2024 Olympic Games.

The IOC is yet to finalize the decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
