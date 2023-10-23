Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine shoots down 14 drones, 1 cruise missile overnight

by Nate Ostiller October 23, 2023 9:30 AM 1 min read
Several drone types used by Russia against Ukraine, including the Orlan-10, Granat-3 , Shahed-136, and Eleron-3-SV, are seen during a media briefing of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine on Dec. 15, 2022 (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down 13 Shahed-type drones, one other attack drone, and a guided Kh-59 cruise missile that Russian forces launched at Ukraine overnight on Oct. 22, the Air Force reported.

The Shahed drones were launched from Chauda, in occupied Crimea, the report said, and the Kh-59 missile was fired from the air by a Russian SU-34 jet operating over the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The other attack drone appears to have entered Ukraine from the north.

The report does not say what, if any, damage was caused by the falling debris, nor where in Ukraine the drones and missiles were shot down.

Russian forces on Oct. 21 struck a mail depot with s-300 missiles in the village of Korotych in Kharkiv Oblast belonging to the privately-owned Ukrainian mail service Nova Poshta, killing six and wounding 16.

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 22 killed two and injured three others.

