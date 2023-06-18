Air Force: Ukraine hits Russian ammo depot in occupied Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces hit the Russian ammunition depot in the village of Partyzany in southern Kherson Oblast, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat told national television on June 18.

Partyzany sits just on the administrative border with neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 45 kilometers west of Russian-occupied Melitopol.

“You probably watched the work in the village of Partyzany, watched the burning ammunition depots. The commander has already thanked the guys for their good work,” Ihnat said, confirming the videos posted online with the fire and detonation.

Ihnat did not disclose what type of missile the Air Force used to attack the Russian ammo depot in Partyzany.

Several attacks on Russian ammunition depots in occupied territories have been reported within the last few weeks as Ukraine was preparing for the summer counteroffensive.

One of these directions is near Melitopol, according to the statements from the Defense Ministry.

Melitopol, a city with a population of about 150,000 people, has been occupied since late February 2022. The city serves as a railway center for Russian forces in southern Ukraine and is part of the land bridge that links Russia to occupied Crimea.

Since Ukraine launched the much-anticipated counteroffensive on June 8, its forces liberated a total of seven settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, reclaiming more than 100 square kilometers, the military said on June 15.



