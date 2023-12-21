Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 34 of 35 drones launched by Russia overnight

by Dmytro Basmat December 21, 2023 7:23 AM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine downed 34 of the 35 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said on Dec. 21.

Ukrainian authorities have warned that Russian attacks are expected to escalate during the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

The drones were launched from Russian-occupied Crimea, as well as the Krasnodar Krai district, and Kursk Oblast, located in Russia. The drones were then directed to different regions of Ukraine, according to the Air Force.

The drones were shot down over 12 oblasts in Ukraine, including Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Ukraine's Air Force said that the tactical aviation and anti-aircraft missile units, as well as mobile fire groups of the were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

Ukrainian officials have previously cautioned that Russia will launch a record number of drones against Ukraine. In late November, Ukraine defended itself from the largest attack on its territory since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, downing 74 of 75 Russian drones on Nov. 25.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Batumi shopping centers evacuated amid bomb threats.

Authorities evacuated shoppers at Batumi's Grand Mall, Metro City, Batumi Mall, and Plaza. The official reason for the evacuation was not disclosed, but an employee of Grand Mall said there were rumors of mines planted in the building.
