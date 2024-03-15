Air Force: Ukraine downs all 27 Russian drones launched overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down all 27 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on March 15, the Air Force said in its morning update.

The drones were launched from the town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, and Kursk Oblast in Russia. Anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups repelled the attack over Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv oblasts, according to the report.

Russian forces also launched seven S-300/S-400 ballistic missiles at Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, and one Kh-59 guided cruise missile at Poltava Oblast overnight, the Air Force said.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that a house caught fire as a result of the drone attack in the village of Kozacha Lopan.

Other local authorities have not yet reported on the consequences of the attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on March 14, Ukraine’s air defense downed 22 out of 36 Russian drones.