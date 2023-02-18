Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Air Force: Ukraine downs 2 out of 4 Russian cruise missiles launched on Feb. 18

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 18, 2023 12:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s air defense downed two out of the four Russian missiles launched on Feb. 18, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Russia launched Kalibre cruise missiles from the Black Sea, the military said.

The report says that the threat of Russian missile strikes remains in Ukraine.

Khmelnytsky Oblast Governor Serhiy Hamaliy reported two explosions in the regional capital in the morning of Feb. 18.

Among other cruise and ballistic missiles, Kalibrs have been the primary weapons Russia has used to attack Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian intelligence has claimed that Russia is close to running out of its stockpile but added that it can still continue to produce 20 Kalibrs per month.

Russia boasted in December that it would never run out of these missiles.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
