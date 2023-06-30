Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 out of 13 Shahed drones overnight

by Dinara Khalilova June 30, 2023 9:03 AM
Remain of Shahed 136 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia attacked Ukraine overnight on June 30 with 13 Shahed-136/131 drones and four S-300 missiles, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down ten drones.

The attack hit military and infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Air Force wrote on Telegram.

According to acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev, there were no casualties or damages to people’s homes. He didn’t provide any further details on the consequences of the attack.

Earlier overnight, several explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Russian forces launched the Iranian-made kamikaze drones from the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the eastern coast of the Azov Sea, added the Air Force.

Russia regularly uses Soviet-era S-300 missiles to strike Ukrainian settlements close to the front line, such as Zaporizhzhia. Those missiles have a maximum range of up to 150 kilometers and can reach targets in minutes.

According to the Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine’s air defense is currently unable to shoot down the S-300 missiles in the air. Those missile systems are usually destroyed on the ground during Ukrainian strikes on Russian positions.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
