Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 out of 13 Shahed drones overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight on June 30 with 13 Shahed-136/131 drones and four S-300 missiles, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down ten drones.

The attack hit military and infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Air Force wrote on Telegram.

According to acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev, there were no casualties or damages to people’s homes. He didn’t provide any further details on the consequences of the attack.

Earlier overnight, several explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Russian forces launched the Iranian-made kamikaze drones from the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the eastern coast of the Azov Sea, added the Air Force.

Russia regularly uses Soviet-era S-300 missiles to strike Ukrainian settlements close to the front line, such as Zaporizhzhia. Those missiles have a maximum range of up to 150 kilometers and can reach targets in minutes.

According to the Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine’s air defense is currently unable to shoot down the S-300 missiles in the air. Those missile systems are usually destroyed on the ground during Ukrainian strikes on Russian positions.