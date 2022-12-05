Air Force spokesperson: Multiple waves of missiles likely in Dec. 5 attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

The wave of cruise missiles launched at Ukraine could be aimed at overwhelming Ukrainian air defense in preparation for further strikes on critical infrastructure later in the day, Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Ukrainian Air Forces said live on Ukrainian television during a nationwide air raid alert on Dec. 5.



Explosions have been reported in several Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy oblasts. Ukrainian regional governors have reported Russian cruise missiles launched from planes in southern Russia, as well as over the Black Sea and Caspian Sea.

