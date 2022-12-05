Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force spokesperson: Multiple waves of missiles likely in Dec. 5 attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 5, 2022 2:46 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The wave of cruise missiles launched at Ukraine could be aimed at overwhelming Ukrainian air defense in preparation for further strikes on critical infrastructure later in the day, Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Ukrainian Air Forces said live on Ukrainian television during a nationwide air raid alert on Dec. 5.

Explosions have been reported in several Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy oblasts. Ukrainian regional governors have reported Russian cruise missiles launched from planes in southern Russia, as well as over the Black Sea and Caspian Sea.

Explosions have been reported in 5 Ukrainian oblasts during the ongoing nationwide air raid alert
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.