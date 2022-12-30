Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force spokesman dismisses Russia's claim of never running out of missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2022 4:00 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Contrary to what Russia says, international sanctions will hinder it from producing an endless supply of cruise missiles, said Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force.

Earlier, Russia's defense ministry claimed that it will never run out of Kalibr missiles, responding to Western assessments of its remaining stockpile. Ihnat said that Russian missiles are hurled at Ukraine the moment they come off the production line.

The Institute for the Study of War believes that stockpiles of precision missiles are significantly depleted but Russia will continue threatening Ukrainian infrastructure in the near term.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
