Air Force spokesman dismisses Russia's claim of never running out of missiles

Contrary to what Russia says, international sanctions will hinder it from producing an endless supply of cruise missiles, said Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force.

Earlier, Russia's defense ministry claimed that it will never run out of Kalibr missiles, responding to Western assessments of its remaining stockpile. Ihnat said that Russian missiles are hurled at Ukraine the moment they come off the production line.

The Institute for the Study of War believes that stockpiles of precision missiles are significantly depleted but Russia will continue threatening Ukrainian infrastructure in the near term.