Air Force: Russian air defense downs its own Su-25 jet

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2023 9:31 PM 1 min read
A Russian Air Forces officer poses for a photo in the Sukhoi SU-25 SM jet aircraft during the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon on July 21, 2021 in Zhukovskiy, outside of Moscow, (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defenses have downed Moscow's own Su-25 jet, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Dec. 17.

"I can confidently say that it wasn't Ukrainian air defense," Oleshchuk added.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, this is the 325th aircraft lost by Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As of Dec. 17, Russia also lost 324 helicopters, according to Ukraine.

On Dec. 5, Ukraine's Air Force reported the downing of a Russian Su-24M bomber aircraft as it attempted to launch missiles toward targets in Odesa Oblast.

Russia has been enjoying an increasing air superiority near the front lines, with air power being among the reasons cited by Ukrainian officials and military observers for the failure of the summer counteroffensive.

Air Force downs Russian Su-24M bomber near Snake Island
Ukraine’s Air Force reported a downed Russian Su-24M bomber aircraft as it attempted to launch missiles towards targets in Odesa Oblast, the Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force said in a post on Telegram on Dec. 5.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:48 PM

Shmyhal to meet Slovak PM to discuss EU aid.

Kyiv wants to "discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility" at the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
12:07 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk.

Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Jan. 18, hitting a multi-story building, killing one person, and injuring the other two, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
