Explosions heard in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast in Russian missile attack on Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story continues to develop and will be updated as such.

Russia launched several long-range missiles at Ukraine on Dec. 14, with explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and in Kyiv as of 4:00 p.m. local time.

The Ukrainian Air Force initially warned of missiles heading in the direction of Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, around 2:30 p.m. local time.

Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat later confirmed on national television that a missile launch had been carried out in the city.

Before the message, an air raid alert was announced across Ukraine as Russian MiG-31 fighter jets taking off from the Savasleyka Russian military airbase in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

The jets are capable of carrying Russia's modern Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile, and often trigger air raid alerts across the country just by taking off.

Later, a second air raid alert was triggered by the taking off of more MiG-31s, after which explosions were heard by Kyiv Independent reporters in Kyiv.

The multi-million dollar Kinzhal missile presents a particular danger to Ukraine, as it can only be shot down with the country's most advanced air defense system, the U.S.-built Patriot, of which Ukraine only has two batteries in service.

Russian forces launched six S-300 missiles at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported earlier on Dec. 14. An elderly woman was killed in an overnight missile strike in Kherson Oblast, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine said.