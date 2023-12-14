Skip to content
Russian missile attack kills elderly woman in Kherson Oblast

by Nate Ostiller December 14, 2023 10:39 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Kherson Oblast on Dec. 14. (Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast overnight with what appeared to be an S-300 ballistic missile, killing an elderly woman, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported on Dec. 14.

As a result of the attack, a house and neighboring buildings were destroyed in the town of Myroliubivka, about 32 kilometers away northwest of the city of Kherson. The body of an elderly woman was found among the rubble of the house.

A missile also struck Snihurivka in neighboring Mykolaiv Oblast, but caused no casualties or significant damage.

Russian forces in occupied Kherson Oblast fired a total of six S-300 missiles toward Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts that night, the Ukrainian Air Force reported earlier.

On the same night, Russia also launched 42 drones toward Ukraine, 41 of which were shot down.

EU unblocks 10 billion euros for Hungary, but Orban’s support for Ukraine still unclear
The EU Commission said that Hungary had fulfilled a specific set of judiciary reforms necessary to access the 10 billion euros in funding.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Author: Nate Ostiller
