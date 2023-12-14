Russian missile attack kills elderly woman in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast overnight with what appeared to be an S-300 ballistic missile, killing an elderly woman, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported on Dec. 14.

As a result of the attack, a house and neighboring buildings were destroyed in the town of Myroliubivka, about 32 kilometers away northwest of the city of Kherson. The body of an elderly woman was found among the rubble of the house.

A missile also struck Snihurivka in neighboring Mykolaiv Oblast, but caused no casualties or significant damage.

Russian forces in occupied Kherson Oblast fired a total of six S-300 missiles toward Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts that night, the Ukrainian Air Force reported earlier.

On the same night, Russia also launched 42 drones toward Ukraine, 41 of which were shot down.