Air Force: Russian forces launch Kinzhal missiles, drones overnight

Russian forces launched four kamikaze drones, three Kh-22 cruise missiles, and three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles overnight, the Air Force reported on June 22.

Three of the Shahed-161/131 drones were shot down over Odesa Oblast but one of them managed to hit a warehouse building, said Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesperson for the Odesa military administration.

The Air Force reported that Russian missiles aiming at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast "did not reach their targets." None of the Kinzhals or Kh-22s were reported to be shot down.

Kryvyi Rih Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul however reported missile strikes in the city's Kryvorizka district that damaged 10 residential buildings, infrastructure, and other civilian objects.