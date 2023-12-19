Air Force: 2 Shahed-type drones destroyed over Khmelnytskyi Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Russian Shahed-type drones over Khmelnytskyi Oblast launched overnight, the Air Force reported on Dec. 19.

Ukrainian authorities have warned that Russian attacks are expected to escalate during the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast's military administration said that according to preliminary information, the fallen drones and their debris did not cause any damage or casualties.

Ukrainian forces shot down 104 of the 112 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address on Dec. 16. He thanked Ukraine's Western allies for providing advanced air defense systems that have improved the protection of Ukraine's skies.

According to the president, there are already agreements made with partners on additional air defense support.

Germany recently delivered a new Patriot defense system to Ukraine, in addition to the two provided by Berlin and Washington in the spring.

Norway also announced that it is allocating $30.5 million in NASAMS air defense equipment for Ukraine as part of its long-term support plan.

.