Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: 2 Shahed-type drones destroyed over Khmelnytskyi Oblast

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2023 10:52 AM 1 min read
Fragments of the Iranian drone Shahed-136 (Russia named Geran 2), displayed in Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2023. (Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Russian Shahed-type drones over Khmelnytskyi Oblast launched overnight, the Air Force reported on Dec. 19.

Ukrainian authorities have warned that Russian attacks are expected to escalate during the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast's military administration said that according to preliminary information, the fallen drones and their debris did not cause any damage or casualties.

Ukrainian forces shot down 104 of the 112 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address on Dec. 16. He thanked Ukraine's Western allies for providing advanced air defense systems that have improved the protection of Ukraine's skies.

According to the president, there are already agreements made with partners on additional air defense support.

Germany recently delivered a new Patriot defense system to Ukraine, in addition to the two provided by Berlin and Washington in the spring.

Norway also announced that it is allocating $30.5 million in NASAMS air defense equipment for Ukraine as part of its long-term support plan.

Ukraine war latest: Military scales down some operations over foreign aid shortages
Key developments on Dec. 18: * Commander: Ukrainian military scales down some operations over foreign aid shortages * Zaluzhnyi: Unlikely that secrets were discussed in room with recording device * Russia seizes properties belonging to 77 individuals, companies in occupied Crimea * IMF chief: U…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:03 PM

Estonia expels Russian head of church.

The Estonian government did not extend the residence permit of Metropolitan Yevgeniy of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, forcing him to leave by Feb. 6, the ERR public broadcaster reported on Jan. 18.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.