Ukrainian troops down Russian drone in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops took down a Russian Zala reconnaissance drone flying over Sumy Oblast on April 9, the Operational Command "North" reported.

The drone was shot down with anti-aircraft guns, according to the report. The downed drone appeared to be a Zala 421-16е, a Russian-made reconnaissance UAV.

The remains of a Russian Zala drone, shot down by Ukrainian troops over Sumy Oblast in northern Ukraine on April 9. (Photo shared by Operational Command "North")

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022, after a month-long occupation.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on April 8, firing more than 79 rounds from various types of weapons.