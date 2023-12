This audio is created with AI assistance

Air defense is at work in Kyiv late on May 4, according to Kyiv City Military Administration.

Earlier, sounds of explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital.

The administration urged residents to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is turned off due to the threat of attacks.

Air raid alerts are activated in Kyiv Oblast and the capital, as well as Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast and Crimea, as of 8:30 p.m. local time.