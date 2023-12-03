Skip to content
Air defense at work in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

by Olena Goncharova December 3, 2023 5:50 AM 1 min read
A woman walks past an open-air memorial 'They Died For Ukraine. Khmelnytskyi Memory' located in the center of Khmelnytskyi on Dec. 20, 2022. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard in western Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight on Dec. 3, according to several Telegram monitoring channels.

Air defense was active in the oblast, Serhii Tiurin, first deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, said on his official Facebook page. He urged residents to find shelter citing ongoing drone attack.

No information on damages to civilian infrastructure or casualties were reported. "We thank Ukraine's Armed Forces for defending the skies over Khmelnytskyi Oblast," he wrote.

The Air Force issued warnings of drone activity and air strikes in Ukraine's southern and some western oblasts in the early hours of Dec. 3. Drone activity was recorded over or in the direction of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

At around 6 a.m. local time the Air Force issued a missile warning for Kyiv Oblast.

Russia launches drone attack from south
The drones were reported to be moving out of Kherson Oblast towards Mykolaiv Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov


Author: Olena Goncharova
