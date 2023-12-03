Air defense at work in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard in western Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight on Dec. 3, according to several Telegram monitoring channels.

Air defense was active in the oblast, Serhii Tiurin, first deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, said on his official Facebook page. He urged residents to find shelter citing ongoing drone attack.

No information on damages to civilian infrastructure or casualties were reported. "We thank Ukraine's Armed Forces for defending the skies over Khmelnytskyi Oblast," he wrote.

The Air Force issued warnings of drone activity and air strikes in Ukraine's southern and some western oblasts in the early hours of Dec. 3. Drone activity was recorded over or in the direction of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

At around 6 a.m. local time the Air Force issued a missile warning for Kyiv Oblast.



