AFP: NATO has right to deploy in eastern Europe.

NATO is no longer pressed by past commitments that prevented the bloc from deploying its forces in eastern Europe, NATO's deputy secretary-general Mircea Geoana told AFP on May 29. According to the official, Russia has "voided of any content" the NATO-Russia Founding Act, by attacking Ukraine and halting dialogue with the alliance. The Act specified that both sides agreed to work to prevent any build-up of conventional forces in agreed regions of Europe, to include Central and Eastern Europe.