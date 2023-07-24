Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
AFP journalist wounded near Bakhmut

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 24, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Agence France-Presse (AFP) video journalist Dylan Collins was wounded in a drone attack while reporting at a Ukrainian artillery position on July 24, AFP informed.

Dylan Collins, a U.S. citizen based in Lebanon but on assignment in Ukraine, sustained shrapnel injuries in forests near the Russia-occupied city of Bakhmut, the agency reported.

The journalist is conscious and his condition is not life-threatening, AFP reported.

According to the statement, he was evacuated to a nearby hospital.

"We are investigating the full circumstances behind this incident. Our thoughts are with Dylan and his loved ones," AFP's Europe Director Christine Buhagiar said.

As AFP noted, Collins, aged 35, has been working with the agency since 2018 and has made regular trips to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war. He was also present in Kyiv in the first days of the invasion.

Another AFP video journalist Arman Soldin was killed when Russia launched Grad rockets at Chasiv Yar on May 9.

Russian troops took the eastern city of Bakhmut in late May after a drawn-out siege. Ukrainian forces have sought to retake the lost ground and have advanced along the city's flanks during their counteroffensive.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said on July 20 that Russian forces in the city are semi-encircled as Ukraine created conditions to retake the city in the near future.

AFP journalist killed by Grad rockets in Chasiv Yar
Arman Soldin, a video journalist for Agence France-Presse, was killed when Russia launched Grad rockets at Chasiv Yar on May 9, the news agency reported.
