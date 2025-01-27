paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Belarus, Foreign Ministry, Elections, Alexander Lukashenko, Eastern Europe
Edit post

'A farce' — Foreign Ministry condemns sham election in Belarus

by Abbey Fenbert January 28, 2025 12:22 AM 2 min read
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko during the Eurasian Economic Union meeting at the Grand Kremlin Palace on May 25, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned the recent presidential election in Belarus, calling the vote "a farce" in a statement issued Jan. 27.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko "won" a seventh consecutive term as president on Jan. 26 in a so-called election widely denounced as neither free nor fair by the international community.

"It is difficult to call such elections fair, transparent and democratic, in particular given the political repression in Belarus, which deprived voters of any alternative choice and turned the elections themselves into a one-man political show," the ministry's statement read.

Elections under the repressive conditions of the Lukashenko regime "cannot be legitimate," the ministry said.

"It is a farce."

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994 and is Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally. The Belarusian leader competed for the presidency against regime-approved candidates Sergey Syrankov, who secured 3.21% of the vote, and Oleg Gaidukevich, who received 2%.

Lukashenko was declared the winner with 86.82% of the vote, while 3.6% of ballots reportedly voted "against all."

Kaja Kallas, the EU's chief diplomat, called the vote "a sham" and "an affront to democracy."

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said the election was nothing more than a "special operation" by the Russia-backed regime.

Tsikhanouskaya contested the results of the country's 2020 election, sparking mass protests after Lukashenko declared victory despite evidence of widespread fraud. The government brutally repressed the demonstrations and detained thousands of political prisoners.

The Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with Belarusian opposition figures and encouraged them to continue to fight for an independent Belarus.

"We are convinced that a democratic and sovereign Belarus, in which the people, not one person, will determine the future, will be a factor of long-term stability in our region, and not an accomplice in Russia's war against Ukraine," the ministry said.

After Lukashenko’s latest sham election win, exiled Belarusians reflect on lessons learned from 2020’s lost revolution
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko declared himself the winner in the country’s so-called presidential elections, in which zero members of the country’s opposition were allowed to take part. According to the country’s authorities, Lukashenko secured 86.82% of the vote and became president for…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.