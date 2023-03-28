8 killed, 66 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched attacks against nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, killing eight civilians and wounding 66, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on March 28.

Russian attacks were reported in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

The first responders are working on the site of the Russian overnight drone attack on Kyiv on March 28, 2023. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service via Telegram)

According to the report, Russia struck a total of 124 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), Kh-31 cruise missiles, drones, and tactical aviation.

Seventy-six infrastructure facilities have been hit.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones and two guided bombs to attack the country overnight on March 28.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down 14 drones, said the Air Force in the morning.