Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
8 killed, 66 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2023 11:03 AM 2 min read
A first responder stands in a crater left by a Russian aerial bomb, which hit Sumy Oblast's town of Bilopillia overnight on March 28, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak via Telegram)
Russia launched attacks against nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, killing eight civilians and wounding 66, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on March 28.

Russian attacks were reported in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

The first responders are working on the site of the Russian overnight drone attack on Kyiv on March 28, 2023. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service via Telegram)
According to the report, Russia struck a total of 124 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), Kh-31 cruise missiles, drones, and tactical aviation.

Seventy-six infrastructure facilities have been hit.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones and two guided bombs to attack the country overnight on March 28.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down 14 drones, said the Air Force in the morning.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
