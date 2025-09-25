The Kyiv Independent raises $7,900 to help repair war-damaged homes in Ukraine

The Kyiv Independent is proud to share that, with the support of its readers, its e-store has raised $7,900 for the non-profit organization East SOS that helps rebuild homes and lives devastated by Russia's invasion, donating 100% of the profit from the sales of its 603,628 km² T-shirt.

The Kyiv Independent's 603,628 km² T-shirt is a design representing every square kilometer of Ukrainian territory. The team hopes to see every single one flourishing — rebuilt and safe from Russian aggression.

East SOS is dedicated to supporting families in front-line regions and internally displaced people across Ukraine. One of its most urgent projects focuses on repairing homes damaged by Russia’s war, allowing families to return, rebuild their lives, and restore a sense of stability.

Donating the profits from the T-shirts from June to August, the Kyiv Independent secured funding to repair approximately five homes. With basic repairs averaging $1,500 per house, these funds will provide safe living spaces for Ukrainian families who have endured the devastation of Russia’s invasion.

Builders of East SOS restore the windows of a house damaged by Russian shelling, Izium, June 2025 (East SOS)

Each restored home helps preserve communities, maintain local infrastructure, and give displaced families hope for the future.

The Kyiv Independent's readers' support has directly contributed to keeping families in their homeland and helping communities recover from destruction.

The fundraiser for EastSOS is now closed, and all profits from the 603,628 km² T-shirt now go directly to support the Kyiv Independent and its mission to serve as a bridge between Ukraine and the world. Shop the 603,628 km² T-shirt.

