This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Children, Children deportation
Edit post

5 Ukrainian children return home from Russia, Russian-occupied territories

by Olena Goncharova December 10, 2024 2:45 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A little boy and girl stand by a woman as people from the Kupiansk community arrive at an evacuation point in Kharkiv on Oct. 17, 2024. The government ordered mandatory evacuations from four communities in Kharkiv Oblast due to increasing hostilities. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine successfully returned five children from Russia and Russian-occupied territories as part of the "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak announced early on Dec. 10.

Among those rescued were three young Ukrainians who had just turned 18. Yermak added that two of them suffered from psychological pressure while living in Russia, and the third, a young man without family support, finally managed to leave the occupied territory.

The initiative also helped a family of four, including children aged 11 and 14, who faced persecution for their pro-Ukrainian position. They also assisted a 77-year-old woman who could not evacuate on her own. "Their stories reveal the terror and fear people endure under occupation," Yermak said.

Since February 2022, at least 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted from Russian-occupied territories and sent to other Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine or to Russia itself, according to a Ukrainian national database "Children of War."

The Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, estimates that Russia has unlawfully deported up to 150,000 Ukrainian children, while the Children’s Ombudswoman, Daria Herasymchuk, puts the figure at 200,000–300,000.

A Yale School of Public Health study published on Dec. 3 detailsed Russia's systematic program of deporting and forcibly assimilating Ukrainian children.

Under orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin, children were transported via military aircraft in 2022, reclassified in Russian databases as native-born, and subjected to pro-Russian re-education before being adopted into Russian families. Ukrainian children had been transported to at least 21 regions throughout Russia.

Ukraine names pro-Russian collaborators suspected of forcibly deporting Ukrainian children
One suspect was identified by the Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit in the documentary “Uprooted.”
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Olena Goncharova
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:55 PM

Russian court sentences Crimean resident to 15 years for alleged state treason.

A Russian-controlled court in occupied Crimea sentenced a 33-year-old local resident to 15 years in a strict regime colony on charges of state treason, Russia's prosecutor's office reported on Dec. 9. The man was accused of transmitting information about the movement of Russian military equipment to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.