5 injured as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

Russian troops carried out attacks against eight Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on April 10.

According to local authorities, five civilians were wounded in the Russian attacks.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

According to the media center, Russia struck a total of 142 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), drones, and tactical aviation. Eighty-three infrastructure facilities have been hit.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured two civilians in Druzhkivka, one in Kurakhove, and another one in Kostiantynivka, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit more than 20 settlements in the region, damaging over 30 houses, an enterprise, a medical facility, and a farm building, added Kyrylenko.

The consequences of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 9-10, 2023. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko via Telegram)

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 78 times, using mortars, MLRS, artillery, tanks, drones, and aviation, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration. No casualties were reported.

Later on April 10, the administration said Russian troops had attacked a hospital in the city of Kherson, damaging the building.

Russian troops hit three districts in Kharkiv Oblast, wounding a 36-year-old man, damaging more than 15 houses, and causing a fire in a forest, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported that Russia had carried out three air strikes and 58 artillery strikes on the region, adding that it received 31 reports about damage to citizens' households and infrastructure sites. The administration didn't provide information on casualties.

Russia also attacked the villages of Novoselivske, Makiivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, the regional administration said on Telegram. It didn't provide information on casualties or damage.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russia conducted an air strike on the village of Hremiach close to the Russian-Ukrainian border on April 9, according to Ukraine's Northern Operational Command. The attacks damaged local infrastructure, but there were no casualties, the Ukrainian military wrote.

The Russian military hit Sumy Oblast's Seredyno-Buda community 20 times overnight with mortars, according to the regional administration. Earlier on April 9, the administration reported that Russian troops had targeted two other communities in the northeastern region bordering Russia. No casualties were reported.

In Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv Oblast, Russia struck a settlement in the Kutsurub community on the Black Sea coast with MLRS on April 9, Governor Vitalii Kim said. There were no casualties or damages, he added.