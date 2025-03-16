The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Air Force says 47 Russian drones shot down overnight

Ukraine's Air Force reported on March 16 that it had shot down 47 Russian Shahed and other drones across the country overnight.

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 90 drones, targeting Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Odesa oblasts, according to the Air Force's report.

The Air Force added that it had lost track of 33 Russian decoy drones but said that they had caused no damage.

Russia's aerial attack against Ukraine comes as the U.S. is negotiating with Russia on a potential 30-day ceasefire, which Kyiv agreed to earlier in March. Russian drone attacks have targeted Ukraine every day.

Since the start of the full-scale war, Russia has regularly launched drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, including cities far from the front line. The attacks have often targeted civilian sites and critical infrastructure.

‘Everyone is really shocked and upset’ — Trump administration puts Voice of America journalists on leave, cuts funding to Radio Free Europe
The Trump administration on March 15 followed up a on an executive order signed a day earlier by President Donald Trump vowing to gut funding for the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). As a
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Inside Ukraine's desperate fight to stabilize Donbas front.

Amid the escalating geopolitical circus, Ukrainian soldiers fighting in between order and chaos assert that the only way to stop Russia remains on the battlefield. The Kyiv Independent spent two weeks in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, speaking to infantry and artillery commanders, medics, and the civilians now coming into Russia's line of fire.
