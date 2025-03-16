Air Force says 47 Russian drones shot down overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force reported on March 16 that it had shot down 47 Russian Shahed and other drones across the country overnight.

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 90 drones, targeting Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Odesa oblasts, according to the Air Force's report.

The Air Force added that it had lost track of 33 Russian decoy drones but said that they had caused no damage.

Russia's aerial attack against Ukraine comes as the U.S. is negotiating with Russia on a potential 30-day ceasefire, which Kyiv agreed to earlier in March. Russian drone attacks have targeted Ukraine every day.

Since the start of the full-scale war, Russia has regularly launched drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, including cities far from the front line. The attacks have often targeted civilian sites and critical infrastructure.