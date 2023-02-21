Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
35,000 customers still without electricity in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 21, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Thirty-five thousand customers are still without electricity in the liberated territories of Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said during a briefing, Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform reported.

According to the governor, the recovery process is difficult in the village of Slatyne of the Derhachi urban community in the northern part of the oblast as it is under frequent Russian shelling, and demining the area is difficult in winter conditions.

Another 11,000 customers are still in occupied territories, Syniehubov said.

In early September, Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast, liberating the cities of Izium, Balakliia, and Kupiansk by Sept. 10. A total of over 6,000 square kilometers and 150,000 residents were liberated within a week.

Kharkiv Oblast, including the regional capital Kharkiv, is located in Ukraine's northeast and is subject to frequent Russian shelling and missile strikes.

Ukrinform earlier reported that as of Jan. 31, electricity had been restored to 80% of the liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. According to the oblast's military administration, electricity could be fully restored by the end of this month.

