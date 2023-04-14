3 killed, 8 injured as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in eight Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center, three civilians were killed, and eight more were injured.

Russia struck a total of 102 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), small arms, S-300 missiles, drones, and tactical aviation, according to the report.

Sixty-two infrastructure facilities have been hit, the media center added.