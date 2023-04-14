Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
3 killed, 8 injured as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2023 10:55 AM 1 min read
The consequences of one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast on April 13-14, 2023. (Ukraine's National Police/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in eight Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center, three civilians were killed, and eight more were injured.

Russia struck a total of 102 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), small arms, S-300 missiles, drones, and tactical aviation, according to the report.

Sixty-two infrastructure facilities have been hit, the media center added.

