3 killed, 5 injured in Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2024 8:19 AM 1 min read
Regional authorities show the aftermath of Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on Aug. 27. (Ivan Fedorov/Zaporizhzhia Military Administration/Telegram)
Several Russian drones targeted Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on Aug. 27, resulting in three civilian deaths, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Five civilians were injured in the attack, including an 86-year-old woman. Four of them are currently being treated in a local hospital.

Several homes were damaged by blast waves and debris from the attack, and a fire occurred in a field, Fedorov said, adding that at least 128 drones attacked the region over the past 24 hours.

Russia has continued to strike civilian targets across Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but the front lines have not changed substantially in recent months.

On Aug. 20, Russian forces struck a children's cafe in the region's village of Malokaterynivka, killing a 15-year-old boy and injuring four others, local authorities reported.

Part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is occupied by Russian troops, who are on the offensive to attempt a breakthrough in the country's southeast. The city of Zaporizhzhia is located less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the front lines.

Nuclear safety at Zaporizhzhia plant ‘deteriorating’ after reported drone strike, IAEA warns
“Nuclear power plants are designed to be resilient against technical or human failures and external events including extreme ones, but they are not built to withstand a direct military attack.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert



Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:40 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 16.

Russian forces attacked 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 16 civilians, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Aug. 26. In total, 212 explosions were recorded in 83 separate attacks on the region.
