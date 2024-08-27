3 killed, 5 injured in Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Several Russian drones targeted Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on Aug. 27, resulting in three civilian deaths, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Five civilians were injured in the attack, including an 86-year-old woman. Four of them are currently being treated in a local hospital.

Several homes were damaged by blast waves and debris from the attack, and a fire occurred in a field, Fedorov said, adding that at least 128 drones attacked the region over the past 24 hours.

Russia has continued to strike civilian targets across Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but the front lines have not changed substantially in recent months.

On Aug. 20, Russian forces struck a children's cafe in the region's village of Malokaterynivka, killing a 15-year-old boy and injuring four others, local authorities reported.

Part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is occupied by Russian troops, who are on the offensive to attempt a breakthrough in the country's southeast. The city of Zaporizhzhia is located less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the front lines.





