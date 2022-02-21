Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, Russia, War
Edit post

3 killed, 5 injured in Russian shelling of Donbas

by Illia Ponomarenko February 21, 2022 11:14 PM 2 min read
A view from a window shattered amid an artillery shelling in the town of Novotoshkivske in Donbas on Feb 21, 2022 (Yevheniy Kaplin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine saw yet another tense day on the front line with ongoing shelling and fears of a Russian false flag operation to legitimize the Kremlin’s further invasion of Ukraine.

Artillery attacks by Russian-led militants continued all along the front line. As many as 54 shelling incidents have been reported by Ukraine’s military on Feb. 21 as of 5 p.m.

One civilian was killed after the Russia-backed militants shelled the government-controlled village of Novoluhanske, Donetsk Oblast governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

The Ukrainian military also reported two soldiers killed and three injured in an attack on Zaitseve, according to Ukraine’s National Police. Another soldier was injured in Vodyane.

Towns of Vrubivka, Schastya, and Stanytsya Luhasnka sustained artillery attacks as well.

In Vrubivka, militants damaged 31 apartments and 12 private sector houses, according to Yevhen Kaplin, the head of the Proliska charity mission linked with the United Nations.

The town was also cut off electricity, Kaplin reported on Feb. 21, adding that 121 local households lost heating.

Schastya was cut off water, electricity, and heating, according to the Luhansk Oblast administration. The local thermal power plant, the only power station in the region, suspended operations amid the shelling.

Stanytsya Luhanska, which had been the ground zero of heavy shelling on Feb. 17, also sustained a new attack, with 140 rounds fired upon the area. The Ukrainian military reported that one soldier was injured.

Over the last four days, Russian-led militants damaged a total of 100 buildings along the 420-kilometer front line, according to the Defense Ministry.

“This is a war crime,” Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Feb. 21.

“Criminals are trying to provoke us into making a mistake so that the Kremlin could get a space for maneuvers, under the pretext of ‘protecting’ the people to whom they have given Russian passports.”

In a separate address, the minister said that Ukraine had no plans to launch an offensive in Donbas, in spite of multiple accusations pushed by the Russian state media.

Among the dubious narratives pushed by the Russian propaganda, the country’s FSB security service said Ukraine’s military had delivered an “artillery strike” upon “a border security service outpost” inside Russian territory, some 150 meters away from the official Russian-Ukrainian border not controlled by the Ukrainian government.

Ukraine immediately denied the claim, while the country’s Culture Ministry and Information Politics called the Russian statements absurd.

At the same time, Russia’s Southern Military District said a “Ukrainian subversive group” clashed with Russia’s FSB border guard service coming from within the Russian-controlled region of Ukraine.

The FSB said the “assault” was repelled, with five “Ukrainian combatants” killed and two armored vehicles destroyed. No evidence was provided.

Illia Ponomarenko
Illia Ponomarenko
Former Defense reporter
Illia Ponomarenko was a defense and security reporter at the Kyiv Independent in 2021-2023. He has reported about the war in eastern Ukraine since the conflict’s earliest days. He covers national security issues, as well as military technologies, production, and defense reforms in Ukraine. Besides, he gets deployed to the war zone of Donbas with Ukrainian combat formations. He has also had deployments to Palestine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as an embedded reporter with UN peacekeeping forces. Illia won the Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellowship and was selected to work as USA Today's guest reporter at the U.S. Department of Defense.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.