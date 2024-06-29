3 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

On June 29, Russian troops attacked the city of Derhachi in the Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people, according to Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi military administration.



This was the most massive attack on Derhachi since 2022, with four aerial bombs dropped.



Two men, aged 68 and 75, suffered shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized, while a 71-year-old woman experienced acute stress.



The shelling damaged multiple buildings, including at least 25 homes, farm structures, a garage cooperative, cars, and a civilian enterprise, and partially destroyed power lines.



Russia has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.



An attack on a residential building and an enterprise in Kharkiv on June 22 killed three people and injured over 50, according to the local authorities.