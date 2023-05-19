Authorities: 3 killed in Russian shelling of Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three civilians were killed by Russian shelling in the Yunakivska community, Sumy Oblast, around noon on May 19, the regional military administration reported on Telegram.

The circumstances of their death are being currently investigated, the administration said.

Russia targeted Sumy Oblast also on May 18, attacking four communities with over 180 strikes by mortars, grenades, rockets, and small arms fire.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.