Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia strikes Cherkasy Oblast overnight on April 28, injuring 5

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 28, 2023 6:15 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Uman in central Cherkasy Oblast with cruise missiles in the early hours of April 28, regional governor Ihor Taburets said on Telegram.

Two sites in the city were hit - a high-rise and a warehouse building. Photos and video that emerged shortly after the attack showed significant damage to the high-rise building with a few top floors completely destroyed.

According to Taburets, five civilians were injured.

Zoya Vovk, Cherkasy Oblast police spokeswoman said that first responders have been brought to the scene. She didn't provide further details.

Air raid sirens have sounded across Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities.

Blasts were heard in Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Poltava in central Ukraine in the early hours of April 28. Explosions were also reported in southern Mykolaiv, as well as in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
