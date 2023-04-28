Russia strikes Cherkasy Oblast overnight on April 28, injuring 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Uman in central Cherkasy Oblast with cruise missiles in the early hours of April 28, regional governor Ihor Taburets said on Telegram.

Two sites in the city were hit - a high-rise and a warehouse building. Photos and video that emerged shortly after the attack showed significant damage to the high-rise building with a few top floors completely destroyed.

According to Taburets, five civilians were injured.

Zoya Vovk, Cherkasy Oblast police spokeswoman said that first responders have been brought to the scene. She didn't provide further details.

Air raid sirens have sounded across Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities.

Blasts were heard in Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Poltava in central Ukraine in the early hours of April 28. Explosions were also reported in southern Mykolaiv, as well as in Kyiv and the surrounding region.