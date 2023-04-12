Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
2 killed, 9 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

by Dinara Khalilova April 12, 2023 11:52 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out attacks against nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on April 12.

According to local authorities, two civilians were killed, and nine more were wounded in the Russian attacks.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

According to the media center, Russia struck a total of 134 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), small arms, S-300 missiles, drones, and tactical aviation. Thirty-eight infrastructure facilities have been hit.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 35 times, using heavy artillery and aviation, the regional administration said. The attacks reportedly killed one person in the region as well as damaged a church, power lines, a port in the city of Kherson, and an enterprise in Beryslav.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on an enterprise in Kherson Oblast's city of Beryslav seen on the morning of April 12, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
One civilian was killed in Donetsk Oblast's Vuhledar, and eight more people were wounded in Bakhmut, Toretsk, and Novokalynove, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

In Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv Oblast, four districts came under Russian fire, the oblast governor, Oleh Syniehubov, reported. A 62-year-old woman was injured in the Russian strike on the village of Kindrashivka, according to the governor.

Russian attacks also damaged four houses and a road in Kharkiv Oblast's city of Vovchansk and caused a fire in a field near Izium, added Syniehubov.

Russia’s new guided bombs pose increasingly serious threat to Ukraine
Still unable to achieve air supremacy, Russia is nevertheless finding ways to threaten Ukraine from the sky. Early this year, Russia introduced guided bombs — essentially, the regular gravity bombs modified to be dropped by multirole fighter-bombers from safe distances and deal precise and very dam…
Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
