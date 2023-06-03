Explosion injures 2 children in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two children were wounded by an unidentified explosive object in the village of Zahorianivka, Kherson Oblast, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said via his official Telegram page.

According to Prokudin, two boys aged 13 and ten were playing at a local playground when the explosion happened. The older boy sustained shrapnel wounds to his limbs, while the younger one was wounded in the abdomen. The children were transfered to the local hospital and the 13-year-old boy is currently undergoing surgery, Prokudin said.

At least 483 children have been killed and 986 injured as a result of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the General Prosecutor’s Office. These numbers, reported by prosecutors on May 29, are not conclusive as investigations continue and additional crimes uncovered, particularly in the areas where hostilities are taking place.

Prokudin urged residents to educate their children about the danger of explosives and any unidentified objects they might encounter.

In Ukraine, at least 174,000 square kilometers are estimated to have been afflicted by landmine contamination. This is an area larger than England, Wales, and Northern Ireland combined.