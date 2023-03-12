Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
2 children injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast following anti-tank grenade explosion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2023 6:46 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On March 11, two boys - a 3-year-old and an 11-year-old sustained injuries following the detonation of an explosive object in a private residence in the village of Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, local police reported.

The investigative team, explosives- and forensic experts were brought to the scene.

The police said the children had found an unknown cylindrical object on the street and brought it home. While playing with the object, it detonated.

According to a preliminary investigation, the unknown object was an RKG-3 anti-tank grenade.

The children were brought to the local hospital. The 3-year-old boy was shortly released home while the other child will receive further medical treatment.

Police called on the residents to educate their children about the danger of playing with unknown objects.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
