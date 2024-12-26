Skip to content
18 Russian soldiers allegedly killed in Ukraine's Dec. 25 attack in Kursk Oblast, military says

by Kateryna Hodunova December 26, 2024 5:27 PM 2 min read
Russian servicemembers, involved in the country's war in Ukraine, march on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow, Russia on May 9, 2024. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops hit a Russian command post in the town of Lgov in Kursk Oblast, allegedly killing 18 Russian soldiers, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications reported on Dec. 26.

Ukrainian forces reportedly hit the command post of Russia's 810th Separate Marine Brigade, located in an abandoned civilian building in Lgov, overnight on Dec. 25.

Following the attack, Kursk Oblast Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein claimed that Ukraine attacked civilian facilities and infrastructure in Lgov, killing four people and injuring five others.

The strike killed 18 personnel and partially destroyed the command post, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications claimed in a Dec. 26 statement. A deputy brigade commander was most likely among the killed, and most of the killed soldiers were staff officers.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Russia has reportedly deployed over 10,000 North Korean troops to help oust Ukrainian troops, who have been fighting in Kursk Oblast since early August.

Despite the high losses within Russian and North Korean ranks, Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast seem to be increasingly on the back foot, facing a Russian advantage in manpower and equipment.

Ukraine's foothold in Kursk is considered a possible bargaining chip ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's expected push for peace negotiations.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

