Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

1 killed, 8 injured in Russian attacks on 8 regions over Jan. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2023 11:44 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks on eight regions in the north, east, and south of Ukraine, killing at least one civilian and wounding 18 in the past day, according to governors’ daily reports.

The eight regions attacked included Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said that Russian forces had shelled the region 52 times, killing one civilian and wounding six.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that ten civilians were wounded in the eastern region, five of whom were wounded in the city of Konstantinivka. The city is located some 30 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut, which Russian forces have tried to capture for six months.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that another round of Russian shelling wounded two civilians in the village of Lyptsi, located north of Kharkiv and near the Russian border.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky warns Russia 'building up strength' to prepare for 'revenge'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.