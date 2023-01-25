1 killed, 8 injured in Russian attacks on 8 regions over Jan. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks on eight regions in the north, east, and south of Ukraine, killing at least one civilian and wounding 18 in the past day, according to governors’ daily reports.

The eight regions attacked included Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said that Russian forces had shelled the region 52 times, killing one civilian and wounding six.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that ten civilians were wounded in the eastern region, five of whom were wounded in the city of Konstantinivka. The city is located some 30 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut, which Russian forces have tried to capture for six months.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that another round of Russian shelling wounded two civilians in the village of Lyptsi, located north of Kharkiv and near the Russian border.