Zelensky wishes Ukrainians peace and unity in third wartime Christmas address

by Sonya Bandouil December 26, 2024 2:01 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting on the Ukraine Compact during the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Christmas Eve address on Dec. 24 that Ukrainians continue to hold on to their faith, unity, and traditions during the third Christmas in wartime.

Zelensky highlighted the cultural importance of Mykola Leontovych's "Shchedryk," written in Pokrovsk, and its global association with the spirit of Christmas. "Let everyone who hears it remember Ukraine, how we are fighting for the main symbol of this holiday – for hope and victory," he said.

“This is our third Christmas during the war,” Zelensky wrote. “We cannot celebrate it fully – not everyone is at home, not everyone has a home, and not everyone is with us.”

“All we need is to live peacefully on our land, to see the sun, our sky, and in it – the Christmas star, not Iranian drones and Russian missiles.

The president called for prayers for soldiers, prisoners, and those in occupied territories, adding, "Wherever we are today, we are together. As one big family, as one united nation."

He concluded by wishing for peace, justice, and joy for all Ukrainians. "We fight and pray for this. And we deserve it."

Russia launched a mass aerial attack against Ukraine on Dec. 25, targeting cities across the country with missiles and drones. The northeastern city of Kharkiv was among the hardest hit, coming under "massive fire" from ballistic missiles, according to local authorities.

Kellogg condemns Russia’s mass attack against Ukraine on Christmas Day
President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Ukraine peace envoy, Keith Kellogg, denounced Russia’s mass attack on early Christmas morning, emphasizing that “Christmas should be a time of peace.”
Author: Sonya Bandouil
